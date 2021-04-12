State Police in W.Va., Ohio and Ky. join initiative to spread awareness on distracted driving law

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky State Police are shining a light on the distracted driving law to help save lives.

“Anything that you’re doing in the vehicle that results in a crash or causes you to make a moving violation, the distracted driving law actually enhances the original citation,” Sgt. Kevin Kobi with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Kobi says this additional distraction violation makes you pay the extra price. For example in Ohio, you can receive a fine of up to $100 dollars or complete an online BMV course that must be presented to the court.

“So, if you’re caught speeding and you got your phone up to your ear, that adds that enhanced penalty to that violation,” Kobi said.

While texting is a common distraction, the law considers anything that takes your eyes off the road or hands off the wheel like finding a song on the radio, or taking a bite to eat, distracting.

“At any point in time if it is something very important, pull off the road and stop somewhere. Take care of what you need to do and then focus up on what you’re doing and then go back down the road,” Kobi said.

This initiative will continue through Monday, April 12th at 11:59 p.m.

