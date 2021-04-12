Advertisement

Special Olympics Kentucky holds first track and field meet in Bowling Green

By Allison Baker
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the first time since 2019 athletes for Special Olympics Kentucky participated in the area 5 track and field meet in Bowling Green.

The meet was held at Warren Central High School and 13 News’s Gene Birk was the MC for the opening ceremony.

While today’s weather was a tad on the rainy side, around 38 athletes participated in the meet.

“We are really excited to be out today it is the first return to track for us in the year 2021. Obviously, we all know that March took a turn last year so our spring season-- our track season, in particular, was lost due to COVID. So we are really excited to be back today. These athletes have been training and they’re excited to be out here. They deserve that opportunity.” Kelli Firquin volunteer services manager, Special Olympics Kentucky.

The athletes who competed today will now move on to the state competition in June. It will be held at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, Kentucky.

