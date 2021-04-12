Some clouds, stray showers arrive Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Cloud and a few showers arrive for your Tuesday, but we are not looking at a total washout!

Tonight and Tomorrow

A few clouds will move in later tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 40s.

We’ll see that mixture of sun and clouds on Tuesday with some of us possibly seeing some stray showers. Most of the showers arrive in the afternoon to early evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s with overnight lows dropping into the upper 40s.

Extended Forecast

The best chance of rain this week is Wednesday. Cloudy skies and scattered showers return early and stick around on and off throughout the day. The rain will be light making for an overall gloomy day. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with overnight lows dropping near 40.

We should see that sunshine return Thursday, but temperatures will be much cooler. Highs will only get into the upper 50s with overnight lows dropping back into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Highs will remain in the lower 60s on Friday with a mixture of sun and clouds. By the weekend, it looks like we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and a few scattered showers. Temperatures will remain in the lower 60s for highs and mid-40s for lows. Sadly, it looks like a somewhat gloomy weekend but remember, April showers bring May flowers!

