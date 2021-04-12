Advertisement

Some clouds, stray showers arrive Tuesday

Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Cloud and a few showers arrive for your Tuesday, but we are not looking at a total washout!

Tonight and Tomorrow

A few clouds will move in later tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 40s.

We’ll see that mixture of sun and clouds on Tuesday with some of us possibly seeing some stray showers. Most of the showers arrive in the afternoon to early evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s with overnight lows dropping into the upper 40s.

Extended Forecast

The best chance of rain this week is Wednesday. Cloudy skies and scattered showers return early and stick around on and off throughout the day. The rain will be light making for an overall gloomy day. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with overnight lows dropping near 40.

We should see that sunshine return Thursday, but temperatures will be much cooler. Highs will only get into the upper 50s with overnight lows dropping back into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Highs will remain in the lower 60s on Friday with a mixture of sun and clouds. By the weekend, it looks like we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and a few scattered showers. Temperatures will remain in the lower 60s for highs and mid-40s for lows. Sadly, it looks like a somewhat gloomy weekend but remember, April showers bring May flowers!

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic
Sheriff: Man charged with attempted murder near Perry-Breathitt line
Pictured: Ashlee R. Bytheway
KSP: Murder investigation underway in McCreary County
Crash closes US 23 southbound off-ramp in Floyd County
US 23 southbound off-ramp in Floyd County open after crash
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Officials in Pike County hope to see more ATVs visiting the area in the future as they work to...
City of Jenkins officials asking everyone to follow “ATV Friendly” rules

Latest News

WYMT Partly Cloudy
Dry start to the week, cooler weather on the way
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 5:30 p.m. Forecast - April 11, 2021 - clipped version
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 5:30 p.m. Forecast - April 11, 2021 - clipped version
Stray showers in some parts, mix of clouds and sun in others
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 7:00 p.m. Forecast - April 10, 2021
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 7:00 p.m. Forecast - April 10, 2021