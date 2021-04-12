Police: Theft involving school van causes hundreds of dollars in damages

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Two men in one Eastern Kentucky county are facing charges, accused of stealing a catalytic converter off of a van belonging to a local school system.

In a post on Facebook, officials with the Pineville Police Department said on Friday, April 2nd, officers received a call about the men taking the part off of a vehicle belonging to the Pineville Independent School District. Officials say the damage to the van was estimated at $1,100.

Police were able to arrest one of the suspects, Nathan Gerrells, 35, of Tazewell, Tennessee the same day. The other man, Preston Emmett, 35, of Middlesboro, originally gave officers a false name and was not initially taken into custody.

Another officer found and arrested Emmett the following day, Saturday, April 3rd after correctly identifying him.

Emmett is charged with theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief and identity theft. He was also wanted on other charges of contempt of court, trafficking in a controlled substance and being a persistent felony offender.

Gerrells is charged with theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief.

Emmett is still being held at the Bell County Detention Center. Gerrells is not listed as a current inmate.

