Advertisement

Police: Theft involving school van causes hundreds of dollars in damages

Nathan Gerrells, 35, of Tazewell, Tennessee and Preston Emmett, 35, of Middlesboro, both face...
Nathan Gerrells, 35, of Tazewell, Tennessee and Preston Emmett, 35, of Middlesboro, both face charges in connection with a theft that caused damage to a school van in Bell County.(Bell County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Two men in one Eastern Kentucky county are facing charges, accused of stealing a catalytic converter off of a van belonging to a local school system.

In a post on Facebook, officials with the Pineville Police Department said on Friday, April 2nd, officers received a call about the men taking the part off of a vehicle belonging to the Pineville Independent School District. Officials say the damage to the van was estimated at $1,100.

Police were able to arrest one of the suspects, Nathan Gerrells, 35, of Tazewell, Tennessee the same day. The other man, Preston Emmett, 35, of Middlesboro, originally gave officers a false name and was not initially taken into custody.

Another officer found and arrested Emmett the following day, Saturday, April 3rd after correctly identifying him.

Emmett is charged with theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief and identity theft. He was also wanted on other charges of contempt of court, trafficking in a controlled substance and being a persistent felony offender.

Gerrells is charged with theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief.

Emmett is still being held at the Bell County Detention Center. Gerrells is not listed as a current inmate.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic
Sheriff: Man charged with attempted murder near Perry-Breathitt line
Pictured: Ashlee R. Bytheway
KSP: Murder investigation underway in McCreary County
Crash closes US 23 southbound off-ramp in Floyd County
US 23 southbound off-ramp in Floyd County open after crash
Officials in Pike County hope to see more ATVs visiting the area in the future as they work to...
City of Jenkins officials asking everyone to follow “ATV Friendly” rules
Drugs found after police say a woman passed out at a gas station
Police: Woman arrested after passing out behind the wheel at a gas station

Latest News

WYMT Partly Cloudy
Dry start to the week, cooler weather on the way
Bowling Green Humane Society sees successful adoptions through pandemic
Bowling Green Humane Society sees successful adoptions through pandemic
Sgt. Kobi says a distraction violation will make you pay an extra price.
State Police in W.Va., Ohio and Ky. join initiative to spread awareness on distracted driving law
City officials say the event will include live music and food trucks.
London Town Center to host concert series this summer