One Year Later: Easter wind storm hits Eastern Kentucky, Corbin family remembers tree smashing into home

One Year Later: Easter wind storm hits Eastern Kentucky, Corbin family remembers tree smashing into home(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - One year ago, an Easter wind storm hit our region causing nearly 70,000 people to be without power.

Trees smashed into homes, making the clean-up process last for months.

”We’re going to have to really rebuild the entire ceiling, everywhere, kitchen, living room, of course, said Corbin homeowner Alyssa Yekin. “The living room, bathrooms, both of our rooms, I mean it just shifted everything.

Last year, the wind storm caused a tree to crash into Yekin’s home with her family inside.

”It was a mess, it was a disaster, just came out of nowhere, it was bad,” she added.

Fire crews spent nearly two and half hours removing the tree from her house.

”That we could have saved it because I was not about to move again, we want to stay here,” she said.

Her home is now repaired. She said construction crews were able to save a valuable part of her house.

”Just happy everything is back to normal now like everything’s fine,” she said. “Living in a hotel room months on end was rough, it was terrible.”

”The boys had a number where they’ve grown up in the house, cause we’ve been here since they were little babies,” she said. “So they actually got to keep that wall for me to show how much they have grown.”

