Mountain Student Achiever Preston Crase

By Paige Noel
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Prestons Crase is a WYMT Mountain Student Achiever.

Preston is a senior at Prestonsburg High School and attends the Floyd County Early College Academy with a 4.0 GPA.

He is captain of the academic team, scored in the top 2% in the nation on his PSAT’s, and will be receiving his Associates of Arts and Science when he graduates from high school.

