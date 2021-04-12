Mountain Student Achiever Preston Crase

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Prestons Crase is a WYMT Mountain Student Achiever.

Preston is a senior at Prestonsburg High School and attends the Floyd County Early College Academy with a 4.0 GPA.

He is captain of the academic team, scored in the top 2% in the nation on his PSAT’s, and will be receiving his Associates of Arts and Science when he graduates from high school.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.