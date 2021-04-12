Advertisement

‘I’ve worked for this my whole life’: Martin County senior takes home state wrestling championship

Smith's coach Josh Muncey says it came as "no surprise" after all of his hard work.
Smith's coach Josh Muncey says it came as "no surprise" after all of his hard work.
By Cory Sanning
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - When the final tap came in Martin County senior Branson Smith’s state finals matchup, he said the feeling after is something that he will never forget.

“It’s a goal I’ve had since I was a little kid and just to accomplish that is insane,” Smith said. “It was a crazy feeling, I can’t explain it.”

Smith took home the Kentucky heavyweight state wrestling championship in his final match, something head coach Josh Muncey said was not surprising.

“I’ve known Branson for a long time,” Muncey said. “He’s came up through our youth league and our middle school, I’ve watched him wrestle since he was a little guy. I’ve seen the hard work that Branson’s put in.”

Now, Smith’s name will hang in the rafters in Martin County’s gymnasium forever.

“It’s really rewarding,” Smith said. “Tt’s something I can say that I’ve worked for along with my coaches and family, everybody being behind me.”

Not only is Smith now a champion, but Muncey said he has set a new standard for wrestlers in the region.

“Branson is an example, whether he knows it or not,” Muncey said. “He’s an example for all of the kids in our youth and our middle school program and all the way up, even our younger high school wrestlers.”

The challenge of being an example and mentor is something that Smith said he is beyond ready to tackle.

“It’s a lot to live up to,” Smith said. “But I’m just going to keep coming in and showing these little guys how to be a man.”

