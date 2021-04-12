“It’s a problem we need to fix now”: Students create podcast to bring awareness on lack of internet access in Eastern Kentucky

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As technology continues to advance, one thing is for certain.

“This issue with the internet access is important because it’s not going to go away. We’re gonna need internet more and more as we go on so it’s a problem we need to fix now,” said Senior Brady Adams.

But with a lack of service, the reality is that many people in Eastern Kentucky are without reliable access. This creates other inconveniences, seen most recently with the pandemic.

“To do school, to educate kids, for kids to do really anything. They have to have the internet. It’s been a challenge for our district, but I would imagine there’s a lot of districts around here that are really struggling,” said Media Teacher Nathan Lyttle.

Working to fix this challenge are four students at Perry County Central High School who have started a podcast.

“This is a way to get the internet issue out. Our voice and concerns about it as well as other local leaders, teachers, educators and other students and just make everyone aware of the issue that we are currently facing,” said Senior Samantha Turner.

Called Eastern Kentucky Unwired, the podcast is one way students say they can start conversations about it.

“Raising awareness is a big thing. If we raise enough awareness then the people who are making decisions can kind of hopefully hear what we’re trying to say, here our concerns and go off that,” said Adams.

Lyttle says the podcast is a step in the right direction for students.

“Anything that we can do , that the kids can take ownership of and it can be something that they can enjoy, something that they don’t have to dread working on...I mean sky is the limit,” he said.

Lyttle says the podcast is available on Spotify and that students are starting to work on the second episode. For people who may be effected by the lack of service or are interested in being interviewed, they can click here and fill out a form.

