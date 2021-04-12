Homeowner shoots naked intruder

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A homeowner shot a man who tried to break into their home early Monday morning.

Law enforcement responded to the home along Bulger Road in Alkol, West Virginia after receiving a call that a naked man was attempting to break into the home.

While on the way to the scene, law enforcement was informed that the accused intruder had been shot by the homeowner after breaking into the home.

The man was shot in the shoulder and was taken to the hospital.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.