Harlan County senior balancing athletics, student life while completing dual enrollment courses

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A Harlan County High School senior is getting a massive head start on her collegiate academic career as she nears graduation.

Kerrigan Creech has managed to balance her high school academics, a softball career and a spot on the cheerleading squad with dual-enrollment courses that have allowed her to acquire more than 30 college credit hours. By the time she graduates in May, she will be classified as a sophomore.

Creech said that the idea of being able to get a head start is what motivated her the most.

“Not only did I take them here at the high school but I also took some outside of school through Southeast and I mainly just tried to get most of my prereq’s behind me and that’s really how I just came about it,” Creech said. “I just took all the ones I could at the school and took a few extras outside of school.”

