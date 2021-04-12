Advertisement

Harlan County senior balancing athletics, student life while completing dual enrollment courses

Kerrigan Creech will be classified as a sophomore in college after graduation in May.
Kerrigan Creech will be classified as a sophomore in college after graduation in May.(Courtesy of Kerrigan Creech)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A Harlan County High School senior is getting a massive head start on her collegiate academic career as she nears graduation.

Kerrigan Creech has managed to balance her high school academics, a softball career and a spot on the cheerleading squad with dual-enrollment courses that have allowed her to acquire more than 30 college credit hours. By the time she graduates in May, she will be classified as a sophomore.

Creech said that the idea of being able to get a head start is what motivated her the most.

“Not only did I take them here at the high school but I also took some outside of school through Southeast and I mainly just tried to get most of my prereq’s behind me and that’s really how I just came about it,” Creech said. “I just took all the ones I could at the school and took a few extras outside of school.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic
Sheriff: Man charged with attempted murder near Perry-Breathitt line
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that he’ll lift statewide COVID restrictions once 2.5...
Beshear announces how many vaccinations it will take for him to lift restrictions
Pictured: Ashlee R. Bytheway
KSP: Murder investigation underway in McCreary County
Incident at Austin-East High School
Student at Austin-East High School identified as suspect, killed in shooting
WVSP said a intruder tried to break into a home naked.
Neighbors shocked after homeowner shoots naked intruder

Latest News

Officials say the meetings center around a 12-step program.
‘Celebrate Recovery’ meetings giving an outlet to those recovering from addiction
Barry Estep received a liver transplant in September 2018. He now hopes to spread the...
Transplant recipient celebrates ‘second chance’ during National Donate Life Month
Mountain Student Achiever at 6 - 4/12/2021
Mountain Student Achiever Preston Crase
Barry Estep
Transplant recipient celebrates ‘second chance’ during National Donate Life Month- 6 p.m.