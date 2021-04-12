Advertisement

Governor Beshear holds Monday COVID-19 news conference

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Youtube)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear holds Monday COVID-19 news conference.

You can watch it live below:

As of Monday, seven out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

