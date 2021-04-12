Advertisement

Dry start to the week, cooler weather on the way

WYMT Partly Cloudy
WYMT Partly Cloudy(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 1:21 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The breezy conditions we had at times this weekend will continue into the new work and school week, the sunshine will hang around a little while longer too.

Today and Tonight

After a bit of a cooler morning, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today. Winds could gust up to 20mph at times, so that will make it feel cooler than the 70-degree forecast high.

Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and lows dropping into the upper 40s.

Extended Forecast

After Monday, the models aren’t a lot of help. There is a lot of disagreement when it comes to rain chances, especially for Tuesday and Wednesday.

For now, I think Tuesday is mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Stray showers are possible, especially late in the day. I think the chances are slightly better, but still scattered overnight Tuesday and on Wednesday. Hopefully, the next couple of runs will help us pin down those chances a little better.

Highs on Tuesday top out in the upper 60s before dropping into the upper 40s. Wednesday, we slide into the low 60s during the day and to around 40 overnight.

Thursday and Friday look drier, but much cooler than we’ve been used to. Highs will only top out in the upper 50s and low 60s both days and lows could drop into the 30s on Thursday night. Keep those heaters handy for a little while longer.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic
Sheriff: Man charged with attempted murder near Perry-Breathitt line
Pictured: Ashlee R. Bytheway
KSP: Murder investigation underway in McCreary County
Crash closes US 23 southbound off-ramp in Floyd County
US 23 southbound off-ramp in Floyd County open after crash
Officials in Pike County hope to see more ATVs visiting the area in the future as they work to...
City of Jenkins officials asking everyone to follow “ATV Friendly” rules
Drugs found after police say a woman passed out at a gas station
Police: Woman arrested after passing out behind the wheel at a gas station

Latest News

Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 5:30 p.m. Forecast - April 11, 2021 - clipped version
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 5:30 p.m. Forecast - April 11, 2021 - clipped version
Stray showers in some parts, mix of clouds and sun in others
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 7:00 p.m. Forecast - April 10, 2021
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 7:00 p.m. Forecast - April 10, 2021
WYMT Regular Rain
Scattered showers continue through Saturday night