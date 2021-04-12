Dry start to the week, cooler weather on the way

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The breezy conditions we had at times this weekend will continue into the new work and school week, the sunshine will hang around a little while longer too.

Today and Tonight

After a bit of a cooler morning, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today. Winds could gust up to 20mph at times, so that will make it feel cooler than the 70-degree forecast high.

Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and lows dropping into the upper 40s.

Extended Forecast

After Monday, the models aren’t a lot of help. There is a lot of disagreement when it comes to rain chances, especially for Tuesday and Wednesday.

For now, I think Tuesday is mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Stray showers are possible, especially late in the day. I think the chances are slightly better, but still scattered overnight Tuesday and on Wednesday. Hopefully, the next couple of runs will help us pin down those chances a little better.

Highs on Tuesday top out in the upper 60s before dropping into the upper 40s. Wednesday, we slide into the low 60s during the day and to around 40 overnight.

Thursday and Friday look drier, but much cooler than we’ve been used to. Highs will only top out in the upper 50s and low 60s both days and lows could drop into the 30s on Thursday night. Keep those heaters handy for a little while longer.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.