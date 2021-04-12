Advertisement

Charles Booker creates exploratory committee for potential run for U.S. Senate

Courtesy: Charles Booker Press
Courtesy: Charles Booker Press(WYMT)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT/AP) - Democrat Charles Booker says he’s forming an exploratory committee as he weighs a follow-up Senate race in 2022 against Republican incumbent Rand Paul in Kentucky.

Booker’s progressive campaign came up short in last year’s Democratic primary.

Booker is a Black ex-state lawmaker from Louisville.

In his announcement Monday, he continued touting themes from his campaign last year.

Those themes include racial and economic justice, universal access to health care and environmental activism. He would face an uphill challenge against Paul.

Paul spokeswoman Kelsey Cooper says Kentuckians have “no greater champion for the values they hold dear” than the Republican senator.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic
Sheriff: Man charged with attempted murder near Perry-Breathitt line
Pictured: Ashlee R. Bytheway
KSP: Murder investigation underway in McCreary County
Crash closes US 23 southbound off-ramp in Floyd County
US 23 southbound off-ramp in Floyd County open after crash
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Officials in Pike County hope to see more ATVs visiting the area in the future as they work to...
City of Jenkins officials asking everyone to follow “ATV Friendly” rules

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear holds Monday COVID-19 news conference
One Year Later: Easter wind storm hits Eastern Kentucky, Corbin family remembers tree smashing...
One Year Later: Easter wind storm hits Eastern Kentucky, Corbin family remembers tree smashing into home
Police say a North Texas woman left two boys inside her car at a Walmart parking lot. One of...
Police: Texas woman left boys inside car; 9-year-old found gun, shot and killed older boy
Nathan Gerrells, 35, of Tazewell, Tennessee and Preston Emmett, 35, of Middlesboro, both face...
Police: Theft involving school van causes hundreds of dollars in damages
Homeowner shoots naked intruder