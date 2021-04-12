‘Celebrate Recovery’ meetings giving an outlet to those recovering from addiction

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Rebound Center on Main Street is hosting annual meetings to aid those recovering from addiction.

“Celebrate Recovery” meets every Monday from 1 to 2 p.m. The program even offers free lunch for those who arrive early.

The meetings are centered around a program that helps former addicts find peace, something that facilitator Dale Hanlon said is vital to the Perry County community.

“It’s basically a 12-step program,” Hanlon said. “And if you go through the steps, first and foremost it teaches to trust in your higher power Jesus Christ. So, by putting your faith in Christ and working the steps, then you can move out of addiction into a productive life.”

