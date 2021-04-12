Advertisement

Bowling Green Humane Society sees successful adoptions through pandemic

By Ashton Jones
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Have you become a part of the adoption craze in Warren County?

According to the Bowling Green Humane Society, the shelter’s seen a lot of successful adoptions recently. Throughout 2020, the Humane Society has had special events like “Empty the Shelters” to get more pets adopted. The shelter’s also offered special adoption discounts.

Leah Lawrence with the Humane Society says, thankfully, people have continued to adopt, even more so than before the pandemic.

”If there’s one good thing that came out of the situation last year, it’s that our adoptions have been really, really good. People were spending more time at home. They had more time to help acclimate the new pets that they were taking home, so our adoptions have actually been really great,” Lawrence says.

Right now, you can have your pitbull or cat spayed or neutered for only $10.

You can visit the Bowling Green Humane Society here. Find further statistics about pet adoptions across the United States from The Humane Society of the United States.

