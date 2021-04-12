Advertisement

Beshear announces how many vaccinations it will take for him to lift restrictions

By Gray Media
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that he’ll lift statewide COVID restrictions once 2.5 million Kentuckians have been vaccinated.

Beshear made the declaration while helping UofL’s Cardinal Stadium open the state’s largest vaccination site Monday morning.

The governor said he’ll lift capacity limitations on almost all venues, including businesses and events that welcome a maximum of 1,000 patrons.

Almost 1.6 million Kentuckians have been vaccinated so far.

The new Cardinal Stadium site estimates it should be able to administer 4,000 shots a day, setting up nearly 30 lanes in the Purple Lot.

Click here to sign up for an appointment.

