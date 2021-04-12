Baptist Health Corbin preparing for 20th annual Take Back Day

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Baptist Health Corbin is gearing up for its 20th annual Take Back Day, where anyone can dispose of unused prescription drugs.

Kristin Cox is a pharmacist with the facility and she is calling on everyone to fight against the ongoing opioid crisis.

“This is a great opportunity to bring your unwanted and unused drugs to help deter abuse and opioid dependence in the area so please bring all you can,” Cox said.

In the facility’s apothecary, a green disposal container can be found where you can dispose of the drugs.

Mental Health Pharmacist Kelsee Crawford says they are trying to keep the temptation to a minimum for not only those battling addiction, but to keep the spread of addiction from spreading to loved ones.

“You may think that it’s not important for you to take it out of your house because you’re not going to do it but it’s more removing it as something that could be a hindrance and a gateway for other people that you know to start abusing medications,” Crawford said.

Crawford says the issue being unawareness with the Baptist Health Corbin taking donations year-round.

“A lot of local retail pharmacies don’t have take back options other than Take Back Day so when they try to take it back to their pharmacy, I don’t need this anymore, they kind of give up after that one attempt,” Crawford said.

Cox says the process is completely anonymous.

“And you just bring it to the pharmacy and put it in the box and then someone will pick it up. Nobody in the pharmacy will be going back and looking at your name or anything like that. The pharmacy personal actually doesn’t even have access into the box,” Cox said.

Any disposed medication will be picked up by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

“But they’ll dispose of them properly as opposed to them getting pushed down the drain or staying in the cabinets,” Cox said.

Cox says they will not accept Schedule 1 controlled substances, illegal drugs, thermometers, inhalers, .lotions/liquids, aerosol cans, needles, or hydrogen peroxide.

The event will take place on April 24th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

