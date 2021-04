Super Stock wins $1M Arkansas Derby, earns Kentucky Derby spot

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) - Super Stock won the $1 million Arkansas Derby by 2 1/2 lengths in an upset to earn a berth in next month’s Kentucky Derby.

Ridden by Ricardo Santana Jr., Super Stock covered 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.92 in front of 17,000 fans at Oaklawn Park. The 3-year-old colt is trained by Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen, who won his fifth Arkansas Derby, and co-owned by Asmussen’s father, Keith.

SUPER STOCK scores 100 points on the #RoadtotheDerby with a win in the G1 Arkansas Derby! @RSantana_Jr aboard for Trainer Steve Asmussen & Owners Erv Woolsey & Keith Asmussen. Congrats to all connections!@SpendthriftFarm pic.twitter.com/ZeC1MBPFUx — TVG (@TVG) April 10, 2021

Three weeks from the 147th running of the Run for the Roses. Here's the updated Road to the @KentuckyDerby Leaderboard and preference list of the Top 20 following the April 10 action, including a win by Super Stock in the Arkansas Derby: https://t.co/XQRoeXnzx1 pic.twitter.com/BSdY4GUftJ — Churchill Downs PR (@DerbyMedia) April 11, 2021

Super Stock paid $26.40 to win. Caddo River returned $4.20 and $2.40. Favorite Concert Tour, trained by Bob Baffert, returned $2.10 to show.

