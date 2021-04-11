Stray showers in some parts, mix of clouds and sun in others

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some folks in the mountains are seeing bright sunshine and warm temperatures this afternoon, while others are dealing with overcast skies and the threat of stray showers.

Tonight through Tomorrow night

It depends on your location what kind of weather you’re experiencing this evening. Places north of the Mountain Parkway corridor are dealing with mostly cloudy skies and a few rain showers. That’s thanks to the low pressure that dragged it’s cold front through the area last night. The low will continue to spin across the southern Great Lakes, spreading clouds all the way into the mountains, areas along and north of the I-64 corridor also have the risk for a few showers.

The further south you are, the better chance you have of seeing clear skies and sunshine. After highs in the upper 60s to near 70° this afternoon, we’ll drop temperatures back to near 50° overnight, with a similar spatial pattern remaining in place.

The best chance for any morning showers on Monday will be in our far northern sections as the low pressure moves away. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds heading into the afternoon as highs get back to near 70°.

We’ll see a few more clouds build in overnight, but for the most part, we will stay dry with lows yet again near 50°.

Middle of the Week

We’re watching the possibility for a weak disturbance to move through the mountains on Tuesday, and that could lead to a few stray showers popping up during an otherwise partly cloudy day. We could also see a couple of showers try to work in for Wednesday High temperatures start a downward trend, only topping out in the upper 60s. We will see much cooler air beginning to work in behind this system, with highs on Wednesday and Thursday only hanging out in the lower 60s with mostly sunny skies. Mostly clear skies continue overnight, with lows falling through the 40s.

Towards Next Weekend

We start slowly warming up on Friday ahead of our next system moving through on Saturday into Sunday. Highs will eventually move back up into the middle 60s as we await another storm system to bring showers to the area as early as next Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.