Advertisement

Sheriff: Man charged with attempted murder near Perry-Breathitt line

Police lights graphic
Police lights graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWDY, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to complaints of gunshots at a home near the Perry/Breathitt line Friday evening.

They say the home was off of Highway 476 on Feb Fork Road near Rowdy.

Police charged 31-year-old Joseph Collins with a single count of attempted murder. Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash closes US 23 southbound off-ramp in Floyd County
US 23 southbound off-ramp in Floyd County open after crash
‘He was Keith, never changed’ : Community remembers Letcher County native who died in Wolfe...
‘He was Keith, never changed’ : Community remembers Letcher County native who died in Wolfe County crash
The video from Ofc. Nicolas Gray’s camera shows him driving in his cruiser to respond to the...
Lexington police release body camera video of cruiser hitting teenager
‘I think about every day:’ NKY man’s disappearance a mystery 21 years later
‘I think about every day:’ NKY man’s disappearance a mystery 21 years later
Carah Bell
Police: Woman arrested on meth trafficking charges

Latest News

Team Kentucky
Governor Beshear announces less than 400 new cases, positivity rate back above 3%
The farm partnered with food banks, offering over 139,000 pounds of produce to families in need.
Scott Co. farm helps Kentuckians in need through new business venture
Multiple people are being treated for injuries following the crash.
Multiple injuries reported following crash on I-40 in Loudon County
University of Kentucky students celebrated one of the school’s largest traditions Saturday.
WATCH | UK’s DanceBlue dance marathon continues tradition, raises more than $1 million