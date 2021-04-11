Sacred Heart tops Marshall County 49-47 to win Girls’ Sweet 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Triniti Ralston scored 18 points and Sacred Heart beat Marshall County 49-47 Saturday night to win the Girls’ Sweet 16. This is their fifth Sweet 16 title in school history.

Alexandra Wolff was the only other Sacred Heart (25-7) player in double figures with ten points.

Sacred Heart has now won Sweet 16 titles in 1976, 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2021.

Halle Langhi led the Lady Marshalls with a game-high 19 points. Cayson Conner scored 16 points for Marshall County (25-3).

ALL HEART. @ValkyriesBBall 49, Marshall Co. 47. Sacred Heart wins its 5th Girls Sweet 16 pic.twitter.com/GssYV7d4gA — Jared Peck (@HLpreps) April 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.