Advertisement

Police: Man charged after crashing motorcycle with infant on lap

Police say Dontrell Stanley was charged with "neglect of a child with great bodily harm and...
Police say Dontrell Stanley was charged with "neglect of a child with great bodily harm and having no valid driver’s license" following the crash.(Source: Clearwater Police Department/Twitter via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEARWATER, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida man was arrested after a motorcycle accident that critically injured his infant step-daughter.

The Clearwater Police Department tweeted that Dontrell Stanley was charged with “neglect of a child with great bodily harm and having no valid driver’s license.”

Authorities say the Thursday evening crash occurred after Stanley drove through a stop sign. His 1-year-old step-daughter was allegedly riding in his lap at the time.

The little girl was taken to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Stanley was booked in the Pinellas County Jail and later released, according to jail records.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash closes US 23 southbound off-ramp in Floyd County
US 23 southbound off-ramp in Floyd County open after crash
‘He was Keith, never changed’ : Community remembers Letcher County native who died in Wolfe...
‘He was Keith, never changed’ : Community remembers Letcher County native who died in Wolfe County crash
The video from Ofc. Nicolas Gray’s camera shows him driving in his cruiser to respond to the...
Lexington police release body camera video of cruiser hitting teenager
Police say items such as a safe and prescription medication were among those taken.
‘It’s sickening’: Veteran’s home broken into as he battles health issues
‘I think about every day:’ NKY man’s disappearance a mystery 21 years later
‘I think about every day:’ NKY man’s disappearance a mystery 21 years later

Latest News

A tense armed barricade situation at the Kahala Resort & Hotel in Honolulu continues Saturday...
Lockdown, barricade at Honolulu resort started with shots fired through hotel room door
During the traffic stop, the police officers drew their guns, pointed them at the man and used...
GRAPHIC: Lawsuit filed over Va. police stop, pepper spray seen in body cam footage
A man and a woman stand with a backdrop of the Olympic rings floating in the water in the...
Report: Hotel will house Olympic athletes with COVID-19
Sheriff's officials cited Armond Bullocks with trespassing after he allegedly tried to climb...
Father fined after trying to get in zoo’s elephant exhibit to ‘impress his daughter’