Multiple injuries reported following crash on I-40 in Loudon County

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said Interstate 40 in Loudon County has shut down following a multi-vehicle crash.

According to deputies, the crash happened on I-40 West near the I-75 split in Loudon County. Both lanes of the interstate are closed at mile marker 366.

Four people are being treated for injuries as a result of the crash, LCSO reported.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area if traveling westbound towards Loudon County. The crash is nearly three miles from the Knox County line. Drivers coming out of Knox County are being detoured onto I-75 South.

