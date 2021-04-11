Advertisement

KSP: Murder investigation underway in McCreary County

(WTVY)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police, London Post, received a called Saturday around 6:30 p.m. of a fatal shooting outside of a house on Marshes Siding Road.

Troopers said 36-year-old Ashlee R. Bytheway and 31-year-old Brandon J. Probus were in a verbal argument according to McCreary County 911.

An investigation determined Bytheway shot Probus once while he was sitting in the driver’s seat of his car. He was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital where the Pulaski County Coroner pronounced him dead.

Probus was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Kentucky State Police arrested Bytheway on charges of murder and took her to the Knox County Detention Center.

This incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash closes US 23 southbound off-ramp in Floyd County
US 23 southbound off-ramp in Floyd County open after crash
‘He was Keith, never changed’ : Community remembers Letcher County native who died in Wolfe...
‘He was Keith, never changed’ : Community remembers Letcher County native who died in Wolfe County crash
The video from Ofc. Nicolas Gray’s camera shows him driving in his cruiser to respond to the...
Lexington police release body camera video of cruiser hitting teenager
‘I think about every day:’ NKY man’s disappearance a mystery 21 years later
‘I think about every day:’ NKY man’s disappearance a mystery 21 years later
Carah Bell
Police: Woman arrested on meth trafficking charges

Latest News

The Central Kentucky Home and Garden Show was back at the Central Bank Center. This marks the...
WATCH | Central Kentucky Home and Garden Show celebrates 45 years
The ongoing pandemic brought uncertainty to many business owners, but one farm in Scott County...
WATCH | Scott Co. farm helps Kentuckians in need through new business venture
Officials in Pike County hope to see more ATVs visiting the area in the future as they work to...
City of Jenkins officials asking everyone to follow “ATV Friendly” rules
New Albany man ‘traumatized’ after traffic stop; officers confused him with wanted man
New Albany man ‘traumatized’ after traffic stop; officers confused him with wanted man