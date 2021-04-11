Advertisement

Governor Beshear announces less than 400 new cases, positivity rate back above 3%

Team Kentucky(Office of Gov. Andy Beshear)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear’s office provided the latest update on COVID-19 in a news release Sunday.

Gov. Beshear reported 366 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Sunday. This brings the statewide total to 433,085.

77 of Sunday’s cases are children 18 and younger. 379 Kentuckians remain in the hospital, with 92 in the ICU. 51 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate is 3.08%, the first time it has crossed above the 3% mark since April 3rd.

The governor also reported eight new deaths on Sunday, with one additional death confirmed after an audit. This brings the death toll in Kentucky to 6,250.

5,173,076 tests have been administered in Kentucky so far, with 50,410 Kentuckians having recovered from the virus.

As of Saturday, 5 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

