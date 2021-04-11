City of Jenkins officials asking everyone to follow “ATV Friendly” rules

JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - With the weather warming up and spring in full swing, means more and more people are enjoying the outdoors.

City of Jenkins officials said they are having issues with people inappropriately driving ATVs and four-wheelers on city streets.

“If they’re going to go to the local gas station, get gas, and go on the trails that’s fine or if they’re coming back home that’s fine,” said City of Jenkins Mayor Todd Depriest said. “But they want to ride around the neighborhood or back and forth and that’s not what “ATV Friendly” is for.”

Mayor Depriest said there some people not understanding the definition of “ATV Friendly.”

“It’s for tourism, for people’s enjoyment,” Depriest said. “At the same time, if they’re running back and forth through the neighborhood with a loud dirt bike, they may be enjoying it but everybody else around, probably not.”

If not changed, Officer James Stephens said they may have to take strong action.

“As long as everybody’s being safe, we’ll be okay, but we have to do what we have to do to keep our citizens safe of course,” Officer James Stephens said.

Stephens asked everyone to use common sense when on the road.

“We want everybody to have a good time, but we want everybody to be able to live here in peace and quiet as well,” Stephens said. “Let the ones that want to have a good time, great, as long as they’re not bothering everybody else, we won’t have a problem with that.”

Stephens adding that the main message is safety.

“When we see adults with toddlers, or sometimes even infants on the front of the ATVs, and those babies don’t have any defense if something happens,” said Stephens. “Everybody always says I’m going slow, well you don’t have to go very fast to have a bad accident happen,” Stephens said.

