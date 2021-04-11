Advertisement

Central Kentucky Home and Garden Show celebrates 45 years

By Olivia Russell
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Central Kentucky Home and Garden Show was back at the Central Bank Center. This marks the 45th year for the event.

After canceling because of the pandemic in 2020, show manager Brent Keller is happy to back. “It makes you appreciate it much more,” he said.

The pandemic forced the show to make changes like spacing out exhibits, cleaning stations, and masks.

Keller pointed out COVID-19 actually had a positive impact for some home-improvement businesses.

“With all of us being quarantined, a lot of us had a lot of time in the house. So people realize they wanted that addition, add that deck, get a hot tub. Mainly just things that they thought may be better than traveling,” he explained.

Visitors were able to talk to the experts about those possible projects.

The connections are huge for some small businesses, like Bourbon Barrel Furniture of the Bluegrass.

“I wasn’t sure with COVID how many people would come out, but we’ve had a great turn out,” Cindy Plowman said.

Plowman said almost all of her sales have been online orders for the past year, but the refurbished bourbon barrels sell much better in-person. “It speaks for itself when you see it,” she explained. “Because the picture just doesn’t do it justice. So it’s really important for people to actually be able to see it and touch it and ask questions.”

For Keller, helping these businesses and the visitors is the most important part.

“We’re very happy that we can create this marketplace where our visitors can come and see multiple experts throughout the day,” Keller said.

