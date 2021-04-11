Advertisement

Celebrating the designer of Knoxville’s iconic Sunsphere

Celebrating the Sunsphere designer’s 80th birthday.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -It was a big night at Knoxville’s iconic Sunsphere Friday night.

It was a celebration of the Sunsphere’s designer, Bill Denton on his 80th birthday. Denton says his mission was to create a memorable theme structure for the 1982 World’s Fair, 39 years ago.

“I came up with the concept and the name Sunsphere because in those days the worlds fair was energy expo ’82 and the sun was the head of all of our energy so I thought we ought to commemorate the sun,” said Denton.

Denton says the blue base was designed for the golden ball or the sun to always look like it was floating in the sky no matter the weather. He says the city plans to repaint it to its original blue.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘He was Keith, never changed’ : Community remembers Letcher County native who died in Wolfe...
‘He was Keith, never changed’ : Community remembers Letcher County native who died in Wolfe County crash
Five people were arrested after a several-week drug investigation in the Hueysville area of...
5 arrested in eastern Ky. drug bust
Police lights with tape
Police: Two arrested for abducting 15-year-old in Harlan County
File image
Police release identities in Wolfe County crash, Letcher County Elementary School principal & pastor is one of the victims
Carah Bell
Police: Woman arrested on meth trafficking charges

Latest News

2021 Pegasus Parade drives through local neighborhoods to decrease the spread of the...
2021 Pegasus parade rolls through neighborhoods
Lab-mix Jersey smiles for the camera, as he plays with volunteers and waits to be adopted.
Kentucky animal rescue volunteers work to fight growing problem of abuse and neglect
Despite the pandemic, UK's DanceBlue dance marathon raised more than $1million.
UK’s DanceBlue dance marathon continues tradition, raises more than $1 million
Sunsphere designer turns 80
Sunsphere designer turns 80