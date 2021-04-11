Celebrating the designer of Knoxville’s iconic Sunsphere

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -It was a big night at Knoxville’s iconic Sunsphere Friday night.

It was a celebration of the Sunsphere’s designer, Bill Denton on his 80th birthday. Denton says his mission was to create a memorable theme structure for the 1982 World’s Fair, 39 years ago.

“I came up with the concept and the name Sunsphere because in those days the worlds fair was energy expo ’82 and the sun was the head of all of our energy so I thought we ought to commemorate the sun,” said Denton.

Denton says the blue base was designed for the golden ball or the sun to always look like it was floating in the sky no matter the weather. He says the city plans to repaint it to its original blue.

