2021 Pegasus parade rolls through neighborhoods

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Neither the rain nor the pandemic could stop this year’s Pegasus parade. Traditionally, the parade would march down Broadway. This year, the parade came to the people to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Even with rainy weather the Pegasus parade twisted and turned throughout neighbors in Louisville and Southern Indiana.

Ashley Bailey brought her neices to see the parade. They didn’t get a chance to enjoy it last year because it was canceled.

“First of all this gives us something to do, which kids need. And we have lost out on so much this year and last year,” Bailey said.

This year organizers selected specific neighborhoods and took the parade to them to avoid large crowds, which could lead to a super spreader event.

“We’re going from two miles on Broadway to over 60 miles around the community, over two days trying to go through 25 different neighborhoods and trying to get to as many people as we can in all four corners of the community,” said Kentucky Derby Festival Spokesperson Aimee Boyd.

On a normal year, there would be right about 100 units in the parade, this year it had 20, all to help with the massive mobility efforts needed to get the parade through the area.

On Sunday the Pegasus Parade could be coming to a street near you. Click here for a detailed route.

