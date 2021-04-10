VDH: 49 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death in Southwest Virginia Saturday.

The new death due to the novel coronavirus was reported in Norton, Virginia.

Statewide, VDH reported 494,701 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 634,325.

VDH reports there have been 8,767 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed, and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,340 cases / 88 hospitalizations / 32 deaths (5 new cases)

Buchanan County – 1,370 cases / 98 hospitalizations / 36 deaths (4 new cases)

Dickenson County – 911 cases / 40 hospitalizations / 15 deaths

Lee County – 2,385 cases / 106 hospitalizations / 46 deaths

Norton – 261 cases / 18 hospitalizations / 7 deaths (1 new case / 1 new death)

Russell County – 2,192 cases / 127 hospitalizations / 35 deaths (2 new cases)

Scott County – 1,751 cases / 117 hospitalizations / 51 deaths (9 new cases)

Smyth County – 2,698 cases / 186 hospitalizations / 90 deaths (6 new cases)

Tazewell County – 3,451 cases / 155 hospitalizations / 65 deaths (7 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 4,587 cases / 383 hospitalizations / 102 deaths (14 new cases)

Wise County – 3,021 cases / 155 hospitalizations / 92 deaths (1 new case)

