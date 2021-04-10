Advertisement

VDH: 49 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported in Southwest Virginia

(WDBJ)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death in Southwest Virginia Saturday.

The new death due to the novel coronavirus was reported in Norton, Virginia.

Statewide, VDH reported 494,701 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 634,325.

VDH reports there have been 8,767 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed, and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,340 cases / 88 hospitalizations / 32 deaths (5 new cases)

Buchanan County – 1,370 cases / 98 hospitalizations / 36 deaths (4 new cases)

Dickenson County – 911 cases / 40 hospitalizations / 15 deaths

Lee County – 2,385 cases / 106 hospitalizations / 46 deaths

Norton – 261 cases / 18 hospitalizations / 7 deaths (1 new case / 1 new death)

Russell County – 2,192 cases / 127 hospitalizations / 35 deaths (2 new cases)

Scott County – 1,751 cases / 117 hospitalizations / 51 deaths (9 new cases)

Smyth County – 2,698 cases / 186 hospitalizations / 90 deaths (6 new cases)

Tazewell County – 3,451 cases / 155 hospitalizations / 65 deaths (7 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 4,587 cases / 383 hospitalizations / 102 deaths (14 new cases)

Wise County – 3,021 cases / 155 hospitalizations / 92 deaths (1 new case)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘He was Keith, never changed’ : Community remembers Letcher County native who died in Wolfe...
‘He was Keith, never changed’ : Community remembers Letcher County native who died in Wolfe County crash
Five people were arrested after a several-week drug investigation in the Hueysville area of...
5 arrested in eastern Ky. drug bust
Police lights with tape
Police: Two arrested for abducting 15-year-old in Harlan County
File image
Police release identities in Wolfe County crash, Letcher County Elementary School principal & pastor is one of the victims
Carah Bell
Police: Woman arrested on meth trafficking charges

Latest News

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
July 1 permitless carry becomes law in Tennessee
The video from Ofc. Nicolas Gray’s camera shows him driving in his cruiser to respond to the...
WATCH | Lexington police release body camera video of cruiser hitting teenager
Lexington police investigate a shooting on Winchester Road on April 9, 2021.
Advocates against gun violence call past week of shootings ‘troubling’
The video from Ofc. Nicolas Gray’s camera shows him driving in his cruiser to respond to the...
Lexington police release body camera video of cruiser hitting teenager