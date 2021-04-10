Two children injured after car crashes into tree, catches fire
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Published: Apr. 10, 2021
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said three people including two children were injured in a crash Friday night.
According to THP, a woman was driving eastbound on State Route 67 near Horseshoe Cove Drive when she crossed the westbound lane and left the roadway before hitting a tree.
The vehicle continued traveling until it hit a second tree and caught fire.
A crash report stated both children were in child restraints but the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver and the two children, both 4-years-old were injured in the crash, investigators said.
