Taylor Swift releases re-recorded album

Taylor Swift released a re-recorded version of her 2008 album "Fearless" on April 9, 2021.
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Taylor Swift has dropped her first re-recorded album.

Swift released a re-recorded version of her 2008 album “Fearless.” This one is called “Fearless (Taylor’s version)” and includes six songs from the vault that almost made the initial album.

Swift is in the process of re-recording her earlier albums after losing the rights to her master recordings.

A music executive acquired the master recordings of her first six albums from her former label for $300 million nearly two years ago, despite her objections.

Swift was 18 when she recorded “Fearless,” which was her second studio album and earned Swift her first Grammy.

