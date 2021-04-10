Scattered showers continue through Saturday night

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Most of us have seen showers this afternoon, and we have the potential to see a few thunderstorms before the night is over.

Tonight through Sunday Night

Most of us have seen a shield of light rain move through the mountains, as we gone through our Saturday afternoon, with a few pockets of moderate to heavier rain. We still do have the potential to see a few thunderstorms, which could include some gusty winds as low pressure to our north drags a cold front through the mountains. The entire area is in a Marginal Risk for severe weather, that’s a one out of five on the severe weather scale. However, most of us have had our atmosphere worked over by rainfall this afternoon, so I’m not expecting a great risk.

The mountains are in a Marginal Risk (one out of five) for severe weather on Saturday, April 10. (WYMT Weather)

Otherwise, showers will start to diminish through the overnight hours with a low near 50°.

Most of us will see a mixture of sun and clouds as we wake up on our Sunday morning. However, along and north of the Mountain Parkway, we could see a few more clouds move in with a stray chance of showers working through as the low pressure moves through the southern Great Lakes. Most will see a high around 70°, but some could be cooler if you’re under the clouds and showers. We’ll see breezy southwest winds as well with the low pressure so close.

We’ll begin to clear out a bit for our Sunday night, with lows again near around 50°.

Beginning of the Work Week

We’ll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds for the first two days of our work week. A couple of weak disturbances could move through to give us stray showers both days. But these will be few and far between. Highs Monday will stick around 70° while a cooler airmass starts to move in with upper 60s on Tuesday/

Second half of the week

We’ll see cooler temperatures start to work in behind any Tuesday showers as highs stick around in the low 60s on Wednesday and Thursday with mostly sunny skies and much drier conditions. We should start to see clouds work back in on Friday before more scattered showers move in with our next big weathermaker on Saturday. Highs start to moderate back into the middle 60s by next weekend.

