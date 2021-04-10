Relay for Life to honor beloved UT professor who lost battle with cancer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This year, Relay for Life at the University of Tennessee is taking on an extra special meaning. The event, which will be held on Saturday, April 10, is in memory of former longtime UT professor Bonnie Hufford.

Hufford passed away in October after a long battle with cancer. Her loved ones say she was dedicated to service; especially her work with the American Cancer Society.

The beloved professor played a key role in getting Relay for Life off the ground at UT. This year, several teams, including one organized by cancer survivor Michael Holtz, will carry on with Hufford in mind.

“We became fast friends. She was in a lot of ways, my second mother. We spent a lot of time together. Her students loved her. She was a tough taskmaster when she taught editing. Their careers were honestly, their careers were better, because she was their instructor for editing. She was very tough on them, but she loved those kids and those kids loved her back,” Holtz said.

Holtz will give a speech in Hufford’s honor during the relay Saturday night. You can go here to find out more about how participate in the event or donate.

