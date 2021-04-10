‘Quilts of Valor’ ceremony honors eight distinguished Kentucky veterans

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - A group of veterans in Kentucky were honored for their service in a unique way today.

Eight men that served time overseas each received a “Quilt of Valor” for their sacrifices. The quilts symbolize peace and tranquility while serving as recognition for their achievements.

State coordinator Carolyn Elliott said that recognizing them during these times is something that she holds in high regard.

“The design of the quilt is to provide them comfort and healing. So many of our veterans have come home from duty and they are suffering from PTSD,” Elliott said. “They’ve seen things that none of us would ever want to experience. And so many of our veterans also came back from Vietnam and they were so mistreated.”

The Quilts of Valor Foundations has awarded more than 226,000 quilts during its time of operation. Elliott said they hope to hold another ceremony in October.

