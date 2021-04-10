Advertisement

‘Quilts of Valor’ ceremony honors eight distinguished Kentucky veterans

Eight Kentucky veterans were honored for their service.
Eight Kentucky veterans were honored for their service.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - A group of veterans in Kentucky were honored for their service in a unique way today.

Eight men that served time overseas each received a “Quilt of Valor” for their sacrifices. The quilts symbolize peace and tranquility while serving as recognition for their achievements.

State coordinator Carolyn Elliott said that recognizing them during these times is something that she holds in high regard.

“The design of the quilt is to provide them comfort and healing. So many of our veterans have come home from duty and they are suffering from PTSD,” Elliott said. “They’ve seen things that none of us would ever want to experience. And so many of our veterans also came back from Vietnam and they were so mistreated.”

The Quilts of Valor Foundations has awarded more than 226,000 quilts during its time of operation. Elliott said they hope to hold another ceremony in October.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘He was Keith, never changed’ : Community remembers Letcher County native who died in Wolfe...
‘He was Keith, never changed’ : Community remembers Letcher County native who died in Wolfe County crash
Five people were arrested after a several-week drug investigation in the Hueysville area of...
5 arrested in eastern Ky. drug bust
Police lights with tape
Police: Two arrested for abducting 15-year-old in Harlan County
File image
Police release identities in Wolfe County crash, Letcher County Elementary School principal & pastor is one of the victims
Carah Bell
Police: Woman arrested on meth trafficking charges

Latest News

Officials say the ride lasts nearly all day and covers all of Eastern Kentucky and parts of...
Backroads of Appalachia hosts MINI Cooper ride to give back to Harlan County tourism
Repair plans set to begin at Mother Goose
Appalachian Apparel in Hazard raises more than $2,200 for Mother Goose reconstruction
2021 Dulcimer Homecoming held at Hindman Settlement School
2021 Dulcimer Homecoming held at Hindman Settlement School
Crash closes US 23 southbound off-ramp in Floyd County
Crash closes US 23 southbound off-ramp in Floyd County