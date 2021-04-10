Lexington police release body camera video of cruiser hitting teenager

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police released the body camera video showing the moments an officer hit a teenager with his cruiser on March 30.

Police released video from two officers’ body cameras.

WKYT’s first open records request for the video was denied. WKYT filed a second request Friday morning.

WARNING: There is explicit language in the video. (Story continues below.)

The video from Ofc. Nicolas Gray’s camera shows him driving in his cruiser to respond to the call about 19-year-old Liam Long.

Long had run from another officer while holding a knife.

In the video, Long is seen running across Garden Springs Drive when Ofc. Gray hit him.

Police say Ofc. Gray was driving 40 miles per hour and did have his emergency lights on at the time.

Police can be heard in the video calling for an ambulance after Long was hit.

Long’s family said he has autism and was suffering a mental health crisis when police were called.

Police said the teen had non life-threatening but serious injuries.

Family said Long is in the hospital with a brain bleed.

“We don’t want to place blame on anybody,” the teen’s sister Elizabeth Long said while addressing city council Thursday night. “We just want to figure out what happened.”

Lexington police listed three incidents involving Long in their Friday release.

Police said on Monday, March 29, the manager of a business in the Gardenside area reported an individual, later identified as Long, who was threatening others. The manager told police Long threatened to kill them and a Terroristic Threatening 3rd report was filed.

The next day, before the collision, officers were called to the same business for a report that Long had returned, police said, but the officer did not find him there.

Police said they found Long on Maywick Drive near Vicksburg Road “where he acted erratically and hostile towards officers,” police said.

Long ran after threatening to kill the officers, police said, but officers did not pursue him and went to his home address.

On the same day, March 30, in the same time frame, Long’s caseworker called officers to the 2100 block of Larkspur Drive, police said.

That’s where Officer Caleb Wade’s video picks up and you can hear him talk to Long, asking him to talk.

Police said Long pulled a knife from his waistband and held it up “in a threatening manner to Ofc. Wade” and stated that the officer “would have to kill him first,” according to police.

Long is seen running toward a fence, climbing over it, and continuing to run. You can watch Ofc. Wade follow him.

At one point, Ofc. Wade warned Long that he was going to get hit crossing the street. That’s when Long is seen running in front of Ofc. Gray’s cruiser.

Ofc. Gray has been employed by the Lexington Police Department since October 2015, according to the release, and Ofc. Wade since March 2017.

Chief Lawrence Weathers has requested Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team’s, Collision Analysis Section conduct an independent review of the incident, according to the release.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.