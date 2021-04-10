‘I think about every day:’ NKY man’s disappearance a mystery 21 years later

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Authorities in Boone County continue to ask for help finding a missing man 21 years after he vanished under mysterious circumstances.

Geoffrey Apke was last seen on Main Street in Covington on April 9, 2000.

He was out at a bar with friends, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Then, somehow, his car ended up wrecked on an Interstate-275 bridge.

Geoffrey’s family no longer expected him back, but they still want to know what happened to him.

“I think about it every day,” Helene Apke told FOX19 NOW Friday. “I do think about him every day.”

Helene is Geoffrey’s mother.

“Is he injured? Was he injured? Does he know who he is? That creeps in occasionally,” Helene said.

At the time of Geoffrey’s disappearance, Helene says they really started to worry when it transpired neither his friends nor his work had heard from him.

“Something’s not right here,” she said recalling her thinking then. “He wouldn’t do this. He wouldn’t take off on his own.”

Boone County investigators say Geoffrey’s car was found wrecked early the following morning on the I-275 bridge heading toward Indiana. It’s a bridge Helene says she gets anxious crossing to this day.

“We can’t say definitively that Geoff was driving the car when it wrecked,” Lt. Phillip Ridgell with BCSO said.

Ridgell explains investigators are still trying to figure out what happened that April night. They have not ruled out foul play.

Helen says she can’t think of anyone who would want to hurt Geoffrey.

Ridgell adds they collected DNA from Geoffrey’s family in 2019 hoping to get a match.

“We were really, really hoping that with the gap in time, 20 years, and updating the system, because that was not in there, we would get something. But we go nothing,” Ridgell said.

Geoffrey would be 45 today. Helene says she wants people to remember him for his big personality and love of skateboarding.

“I miss his laughter,” she said.

Geoffrey was 6′5″, 180 lbs. when he disappeared and had a scar on his right wrist.

If you have any information into his disappearance, you’re asked to call the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.