HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard’s Wade Pelfrey announced his commitment to play at Eastern Kentucky University on Saturday. In his senior campaign, Pelfrey scored 587 points. He led the Bulldogs in scoring averaging 21.7 points per game and four rebounds per game.

Pelfrey will join Perry Central graduate Braxton Beverly at EKU.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.