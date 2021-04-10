Advertisement

Dolly Parton collab crashes ice cream brand Jeni’s site

The ice cream brand wasn’t able to keep up with fans’ demand for Dolly Parton’s limited Strawberry Pretzel Pie flavor.
Dolly new ice cream flavor
Dolly new ice cream flavor
By Alivia Harris
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - County legend, Dolly Parton partnered with Jeni’s Ice Cream to roll out a new flavor benefitting Dolly’s Imagination Library.

The limited edition flavor was in such high demand, customers attempting to purchase the product crashed the website Thursday.

Parton’s custom flavor called Strawberry Pretzel Pe is described as “layers of salty pretzel streusel, subtly sweet and effortlessly tangy cream cheese ice cream, and lipstick red strawberry sauce.”

Only 10,000 prints were made for the collaboration and each customer was limited to two pints per purchase.

Jeni’s Ice Cream said its website experienced a flood of traffic that was 50 times its average on the release day. As a result of the overwhelemed servers, the website crashed.

“Thank you for TRYING to buy our Dolly pints today. We realize this release was disappointing and we’re so sorry it’s been a frustrating experience,” Jeni’s apologized on social media.

The brand promised to give 48-hour notice via social media and email before the flavor is back online.

The new flavor can be ordered online on Jeni’s Ice Cream website. Fans can also search by ZIP code to find the nearest location.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘He was Keith, never changed’ : Community remembers Letcher County native who died in Wolfe...
‘He was Keith, never changed’ : Community remembers Letcher County native who died in Wolfe County crash
Five people were arrested after a several-week drug investigation in the Hueysville area of...
5 arrested in eastern Ky. drug bust
Police lights with tape
Police: Two arrested for abducting 15-year-old in Harlan County
File image
Police release identities in Wolfe County crash, Letcher County Elementary School principal & pastor is one of the victims
Carah Bell
Police: Woman arrested on meth trafficking charges

Latest News

"We feel hopeful, we're moving along at a good steady speed," says Christina King with the...
Kentucky has thousands of open COVID-19 vaccine appointments, eligibility expands to people 16 and older
VDH: 49 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported in Southwest Virginia
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
July 1 permitless carry becomes law in Tennessee
The video from Ofc. Nicolas Gray’s camera shows him driving in his cruiser to respond to the...
WATCH | Lexington police release body camera video of cruiser hitting teenager