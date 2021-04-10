Advertisement

Chuck E. Cheese brings back ‘Sensory Sensitive Sundays’ for kids with autism, special needs

On April 11, all Chuck E. Cheese locations will open two hours early to host the Sensory Sensative Sunday events.
Chuck E. Cheese
Chuck E. Cheese(Source: CNN)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During Autism Awareness Month, Chuck E. Cheese announced the return of its program for children with autism and other special sensory needs.

The program creates dedicated playtime that offers a quieter dining and entertainment environment, dimmed lighting and a sensory-friendly arcade experience.

The events will continue throughout April and many locations will reintroduce the program the first Sunday of every month for the remainder of 2021.

“For many years, we’ve hosted Sensory Sensitive Sundays to ensure that Chuck E. Cheese is truly the place where every kid can be a kid,” said CEC Entertainment Chief Marketing Officer Sherri Landry. “We’ve heard from families that they appreciated the program and how much they’ve missed it while it’s been paused during the pandemic. Bringing back Sensory Sensitive Sundays during Autism Awareness Month is a fitting way to celebrate and support these children and their families.”

For more information about the program, click here.

