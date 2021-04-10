Advertisement

Appalachian Apparel in Hazard raises more than $2,200 for Mother Goose reconstruction

Repair plans set to begin at Mother Goose
Repair plans set to begin at Mother Goose(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Apparel Company in Hazard has been selling specifically designed shirts to help raise money for the reconstruction of the famous Mother Goose landmark.

Towards the end of March, the store began taking preorders for the shirts and at the beginning of April, started printing and shipping them out. In two weeks, the shop has sold more than 200 shirts across 21 states and have raised $2,272.

“As far as being able to use what we do and use our customer base to raise money to try to help rebuild something that has brought so much to this community is, for us, is just we’re glad to be a part of it,” Owner Appalachian Apparel Company Joey McKenney said.

McKenney said his store will stop selling the shirts towards the end of April. In exchange, he plans on bringing back his original Mother Goose shirts he sold when he first opened the shop.

