Advertisement

2021 Dulcimer Homecoming held at Hindman Settlement School

2021 Dulcimer Homecoming held at Hindman Settlement School
2021 Dulcimer Homecoming held at Hindman Settlement School(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Through a grant provided by the Berea College Appalachian Fund, the Troublesome Creek Stringed Instrument Company hosted their 2021 virtual Hindman Dulcimer Homecoming from April 8th through the 10th.

Instructor and Performer Sarah Morgan said they had to keep the event virtual due to COVID-19.

“And I think people really enjoy seeing performers play together and seeing us interact and it feels so good to be slightly getting back to normal,” Instructor and Performer with the Hindman Dulcimer Homecoming Sarah Morgan said.

Consultant Don Pedi said they had a large audience tuning in.

“Rather than sitting by yourself or with one other playing music on a dulcimer, there’s clubs with hundreds of people that get together and all play at the same time. It’s kind of interesting,” Consultant with the Hindman Dulcimer Homecoming Don Pedi said.

Even though the event was virtual, Pedi said it created a sense of community.

“What the dulcimer festivals and the dulcimer groups around the country have done is get people together and it does create community, it gives people a common ground,” Pedi said.

Pedi said he wants to preserve folk tradition.

“I love hearing Bulgarian singing or whatever, it doesn’t matter as long as it’s old folk art I think it’s a wonderful thing to share,” Pedi said.

Instructor Sarah Morgan says she wants to pass the instrument’s legacy down to a younger generation.

“To broaden the community of the dulcimer through folks playing around the world but also bringing young folks that can continue that tradition,” Morgan said.

Pedi said the event was a huge success, having around 400 people join, including people from outside the state and even outside the country.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘He was Keith, never changed’ : Community remembers Letcher County native who died in Wolfe...
‘He was Keith, never changed’ : Community remembers Letcher County native who died in Wolfe County crash
Five people were arrested after a several-week drug investigation in the Hueysville area of...
5 arrested in eastern Ky. drug bust
Police lights with tape
Police: Two arrested for abducting 15-year-old in Harlan County
File image
Police release identities in Wolfe County crash, Letcher County Elementary School principal & pastor is one of the victims
Carah Bell
Police: Woman arrested on meth trafficking charges

Latest News

Officials say the ride lasts nearly all day and covers all of Eastern Kentucky and parts of...
Backroads of Appalachia hosts MINI Cooper ride to give back to Harlan County tourism
Eight Kentucky veterans were honored for their service.
‘Quilts of Valor’ ceremony honors eight distinguished Kentucky veterans
Repair plans set to begin at Mother Goose
Appalachian Apparel in Hazard raises more than $2,200 for Mother Goose reconstruction
Crash closes US 23 southbound off-ramp in Floyd County
Crash closes US 23 southbound off-ramp in Floyd County