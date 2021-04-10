2021 Dulcimer Homecoming held at Hindman Settlement School

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Through a grant provided by the Berea College Appalachian Fund, the Troublesome Creek Stringed Instrument Company hosted their 2021 virtual Hindman Dulcimer Homecoming from April 8th through the 10th.

Instructor and Performer Sarah Morgan said they had to keep the event virtual due to COVID-19.

“And I think people really enjoy seeing performers play together and seeing us interact and it feels so good to be slightly getting back to normal,” Instructor and Performer with the Hindman Dulcimer Homecoming Sarah Morgan said.

Consultant Don Pedi said they had a large audience tuning in.

“Rather than sitting by yourself or with one other playing music on a dulcimer, there’s clubs with hundreds of people that get together and all play at the same time. It’s kind of interesting,” Consultant with the Hindman Dulcimer Homecoming Don Pedi said.

Even though the event was virtual, Pedi said it created a sense of community.

“What the dulcimer festivals and the dulcimer groups around the country have done is get people together and it does create community, it gives people a common ground,” Pedi said.

Pedi said he wants to preserve folk tradition.

“I love hearing Bulgarian singing or whatever, it doesn’t matter as long as it’s old folk art I think it’s a wonderful thing to share,” Pedi said.

Instructor Sarah Morgan says she wants to pass the instrument’s legacy down to a younger generation.

“To broaden the community of the dulcimer through folks playing around the world but also bringing young folks that can continue that tradition,” Morgan said.

Pedi said the event was a huge success, having around 400 people join, including people from outside the state and even outside the country.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.