Widespread showers and storms move in Saturday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We will see those mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 50s. Those showers and storms return once again Saturday as a cold front arrives.

The Weekend

Showers and storms return Saturday as a cold front arrives. Highs will get into the lower 70s with overnight lows dropping into the upper 40s to lower 50s. The Storm Prediction Center does have us in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. The main threats will be pockets of heavy rain and gusty storms. Keep the WYMT Weather App handy!

A stray shower or two is possible early Sunday, but we look to dry out and cool off. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Extended Forecast

Some stray rain chances are possible early next week, but overall we look to remain on the dry and sunny side!

Highs will start out in the upper 60s to lower 70s Monday and Tuesday, but by the end of the week, those highs will drop into the lower 60s.

