Advertisement

‘We are bringing history to life’: The APP hosts exhibit focused on the time period of Jesus

Ancient map set in stone
Ancient map set in stone(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Center for the Arts is hosting a museum exhibit titled “The World of Jesus” which brings in artifacts from the Early Roman Empire and the times of Jesus of Nazareth.

The exhibit includes nearly 100 artifacts including game pieces, gold and silver coins, oil lamps, and a small coffin for infants. The exhibit has been on display across the nation in states like Texas, Michigan, and Illinois, but originated at the University of Pikeville.

“Our exhibit looks at what daily life was like in the first century,” said Exhibit Director Tommy Chamberlin. “This takes us beyond the black and white of the pages of the Bible and adds a little color about what life was like at that time.”

Although there was previously a small exhibit in Pikeville by the same name in 2018, that was a just small sampling of the many artifacts that will be on display this time around.

“This has expanded compared to the small sample that was here previously,” said Chamberlin. “These artifacts are on loan from two museums and will be here for five to six months.”

Chamberlin also spends his summers excavating an archaeological site in Israel and has a passion for archaeology and the history of first-century Israel.

“I love to share this stuff,” said Chamberlin. “To me, this is literally bringing history to life. If someone is of Christian faith or is just interested in history then they’re going to find things here to capture their interest.”

The exhibit is scheduled to open Saturday, April 10th at 2 p.m. To learn more about the exhibit or schedule a group visit, you can visit the APP’s website.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Police release identities in Wolfe County crash, Letcher County Elementary School principal & pastor is one of the victims
Carah Bell
Police: Woman arrested on meth trafficking charges
Ronnie Lou Helton
Man is accused of attempting to buy a child in Corbin
On Monday afternoon, the governor announced the first round of bills he’s signing, but also...
Judge: Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate still legal, still in effect despite passage of HJR77
Gov. Beshear COVID-19 update - April 5, 2021
Governor Beshear announces 625 new cases, unemployment system shut down for next four days

Latest News

Severe Outlook 4/9
Widespread showers and storms move in Saturday
‘He was Keith, never changed’ : Community remembers Letcher County native who died in Wolfe...
‘He was Keith, never changed’ : Community remembers Letcher County native who died in Wolfe County crash
Judi's Place for Kids
‘Remember to report it if you suspect it’: How Judi’s Place for Kids works to help children impacted by child abuse
Ricky Skaggs is among the performers for Bluegrass Night at the Grand Ole Opry for Saturday's...
Country Music Hall of Famer receives his Diploma from Lawrence County High School