‘We are bringing history to life’: The APP hosts exhibit focused on the time period of Jesus

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Center for the Arts is hosting a museum exhibit titled “The World of Jesus” which brings in artifacts from the Early Roman Empire and the times of Jesus of Nazareth.

The exhibit includes nearly 100 artifacts including game pieces, gold and silver coins, oil lamps, and a small coffin for infants. The exhibit has been on display across the nation in states like Texas, Michigan, and Illinois, but originated at the University of Pikeville.

“Our exhibit looks at what daily life was like in the first century,” said Exhibit Director Tommy Chamberlin. “This takes us beyond the black and white of the pages of the Bible and adds a little color about what life was like at that time.”

Although there was previously a small exhibit in Pikeville by the same name in 2018, that was a just small sampling of the many artifacts that will be on display this time around.

“This has expanded compared to the small sample that was here previously,” said Chamberlin. “These artifacts are on loan from two museums and will be here for five to six months.”

Chamberlin also spends his summers excavating an archaeological site in Israel and has a passion for archaeology and the history of first-century Israel.

“I love to share this stuff,” said Chamberlin. “To me, this is literally bringing history to life. If someone is of Christian faith or is just interested in history then they’re going to find things here to capture their interest.”

The exhibit is scheduled to open Saturday, April 10th at 2 p.m. To learn more about the exhibit or schedule a group visit, you can visit the APP’s website.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.