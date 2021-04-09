Watch: Governor Beshear signs education, criminal justice bills

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After signing bills related to elections and COVID-19 relief on Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear is signing more bills into law Friday morning. These bills will include items on postsecondary education and criminal justice. The signing is taking place at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage in Louisville.

You can watch the bill signing here:

The Governor is joined by Senate President Robert Stivers (R-Manchester), Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey (D-Louisville), Sen. Gerald Neal (D-Louisvlle), Rep. Pamela Stevenson (D-Louisville), Kentucky State University President Dr. M. Christopher Brown II, and Simmons College of Kentucky President Rev. Dr. Kevin Cosby.

