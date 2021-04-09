Advertisement

Watch: Governor Beshear signs education, criminal justice bills

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signs a bill related to the American Rescue Plan Act in the...
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signs a bill related to the American Rescue Plan Act in the Rotunda of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After signing bills related to elections and COVID-19 relief on Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear is signing more bills into law Friday morning. These bills will include items on postsecondary education and criminal justice. The signing is taking place at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage in Louisville.

You can watch the bill signing here:

The Governor is joined by Senate President Robert Stivers (R-Manchester), Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey (D-Louisville), Sen. Gerald Neal (D-Louisvlle), Rep. Pamela Stevenson (D-Louisville), Kentucky State University President Dr. M. Christopher Brown II, and Simmons College of Kentucky President Rev. Dr. Kevin Cosby.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Highway 15 in Wolfe County back open after crash, two dead
Carah Bell
Police: Woman arrested on meth trafficking charges
On Monday afternoon, the governor announced the first round of bills he’s signing, but also...
Judge: Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate still legal, still in effect despite passage of HJR77
Ronnie Lou Helton
Man is accused of attempting to buy a child in Corbin
York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
Source: NFL pro killed five people, then himself in York County, S.C. shooting

Latest News

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
Governor Lee signs permitless carry into law
Pleasant Hill Elementary
EF-0 tornado hits East Tenn. elementary school
Police: Two arrested for abducting 15-year-old in Harlan County
Police: Two arrested for abducting 15-year-old in Harlan County
‘It’s teaching them real life skills’: Eastern Kentucky students build tiny houses through...
‘It’s teaching them real life skills’: Eastern Kentucky students build tiny houses through grant program 11 p.m.