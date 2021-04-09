Warm and windy Friday precedes soggy Saturday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a busy Thursday evening in some parts of the mountains, we will enjoy a rather calm day to close out our work week.

Today through Tonight

Expect much calmer conditions throughout our day on Friday as yesterday’s cold front has worked to the east, giving us some weak high pressure in it’s place. After some early morning fog, we’ll see temperatures shoot up through the 60s and 70s this morning before settling near 80° for an afternoon high. That will be thanks to a mix of sun and clouds overhead along with breezy southwest winds gusting to 15-20 MPH at times.

As we head into the overnight hours, our next system draws closer, giving us a mostly cloudy sky heading into the overnight hours. This will allow overnight lows to stay mild, near 60°. We will also see the chances for a few showers start to work into our Cumberland Valley counties by daybreak as moisture streams back into the region.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday looks like the soggiest day of the next seven as another system works through the mountains. Strong low pressure will drag a cold front through the area throughout the day on Saturday, finally ending with the potential for some storms on Saturday night. The Storm Prediction Center thinks we could see some strong storms, with another one out of five Marginal Risk in place for Saturday, but I think the best ingredients will split us to the north and south.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the area in a Marginal Risk (one out of five) severe weather risk for Saturday, April 10, 2021. (WYMT Weather)

High temperatures Saturday afternoon will likely get close to 70° thanks to breezy southwest winds. After the final line of showers and thunderstorms moves through Saturday night, we’ll cool back into the 50s as storms move out of the area.

Sunday looks to be the pick of the weekend as drier air moves into the area, providing us with sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 60s. Mostly clear skies keep us in the low 50s overnight.

Through the Work Week

Things look decidedly better, but also cooler through the beginning of next week. This will be thanks to high pressure being our main weather feature. Mostly sunny skies continue Monday, with a high near 70°.

A weak system may try to throw a stray shower at us on Tuesday, but a cooler airmass works in with high pressure on the backside of that. Mostly sunny skies are expected to continue as highs cool down back into the lower 60s through late week.

