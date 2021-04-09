SOAR, local partners ready to ‘remake learning’

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Shaping Our Appalachian Region is partnering with groups, families, and organizations throughout the region to celebrate Remake Learning Days Across America.

The week is designed to dive into some of the more creative or unique options for teaching students and their families, outside of the usual classroom setting. The annual event is highlighted even more this year as students complete one of the least traditional academic years in recent history, showing what educators believe is proof of the power of alternative learning practices.

SOAR plans to host more than 60 events between April 22 and May 2, offering family engagement activities for students from Pre-K to grade 12. The events will focus on seven different themes: Art, Making, Science, Technology, Outdoor Learning, Youth Voice and Professional Development.

Businesses like Sew-N-Love Quilt Shop in Prestonsburg and the Kentucky Reptile Zoo plan to participate in the week, as does the Army Corp of Engineers, inviting families for a hike at Dewey Lake. Accoridng to a news release from SOAR, Professional Development events such as “Gamifying the Classroom” will also be incorporated “to boost student engagement and Social-Emotional Learning for teachers and students.”

You can find events near you here, or plan one of your own to add to the list.

