Representative Derek Lewis trial date set
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - State Representative Derek Lewis is set for trial after being arrested and charged with a DUI in April of last year.
Laurel County Court officials say Lewis’ trial date is set for May 19, 2021, at 9:30 a.m.
Police say Lewis was arrested after his car was found in a ditch with him in it and drunk.
Lewis represents Kentucky’s 90th district.
A judge previously refused to toss evidence related to the incident.
This is a second attempt to taking the representative to trial after the first one was delayed.
