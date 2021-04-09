Representative Derek Lewis trial date set

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - State Representative Derek Lewis is set for trial after being arrested and charged with a DUI in April of last year.

Laurel County Court officials say Lewis’ trial date is set for May 19, 2021, at 9:30 a.m.

Police say Lewis was arrested after his car was found in a ditch with him in it and drunk.

Lewis represents Kentucky’s 90th district.

A judge previously refused to toss evidence related to the incident.

This is a second attempt to taking the representative to trial after the first one was delayed.

