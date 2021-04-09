Police: Two arrested for abducting 15-year-old in Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office got information pertaining to a missing 15-year-old from the Evarts area on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old was last seen in the Lejunior area around 9 p.m. on Monday, April 5th.

After further investigation, police believe that the teenager left in a 2009 Nissan Rogue with two men.

Police were able to get cell phone information for the individuals and were able to ping to determine a location. Police found that the 15-year-old and two men were at a location in Alleghany County Virginia.

Virginia State Police were able to find the car and after a pursuit, 36-year-old Hubert Hall and 47-year-old Bert Alonzo Saylor were arrested and charged with abduction, fleeing and weapons violations.

The 15-year-old has been returned safely to the family.

