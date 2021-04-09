Advertisement

More people taking up disc golf as a safe sport to play during pandemic

By Adam Burniston
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In a time where many things have been slowed down or even halted due to the pandemic, one sport has continued to grow and you may not know much about it.

The sport of disc golf is played in several parks around Lexington and central Kentucky and has been a way many people have been able to enjoy the outdoors while keeping safe from the coronavirus.

Lexington alone has five disc golf courses with more spread out across central Kentucky, and now two new stores have just opened up that are helping build the sport that has only grown more during the pandemic.

Many players say this growth is due to the fact that disc golf allows people to get outdoors and exercise while easily maintaining social distancing. According to Jarrett Spriggs, the president of the Bluegrass Disc Golf Association, their organization alone has grown from around 60 members to over 175 members participating this year and several more hundred people participate in local leagues across central Kentucky.

This continued growth has also sparked the opening of two brand new disc golf stores called Bang-A-Chain and Bomb Discs, and the increase has also means the BDGA is able to give back more to the community.

“My goal this year as a president was to donate at least $3,000 to charity and we’re already over that by the end of February, so my goal has increased to try to donate at least $5,000 to charity,” Spriggs said.

Whether you’re a beginner or more experienced, both Bang-A-Chain and Bomb Discs have experts that are happy to help you get the most out of your experience playing disc golf.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Police release identities in Wolfe County crash, Letcher County Elementary School principal & pastor is one of the victims
Carah Bell
Police: Woman arrested on meth trafficking charges
Ronnie Lou Helton
Man is accused of attempting to buy a child in Corbin
Police lights with tape
Police: Two arrested for abducting 15-year-old in Harlan County
Gov. Beshear COVID-19 update - April 5, 2021
Governor Beshear announces 625 new cases, unemployment system shut down for next four days

Latest News

Ricky Skaggs is among the performers for Bluegrass Night at the Grand Ole Opry for Saturday's...
Country Music Hall of Famer receives his Diploma from Lawrence County High School
Police say items such as a safe and prescription medication were among those taken.
‘It’s sickening’: Veteran’s home broken into as he battles health issues
‘He was Keith, never changed’ : Community remembers Letcher County native who died in Wolfe...
‘He was Keith, never changed’ : Community remembers Letcher County native who died in Wolfe County crash 6 p.m.
Governor Beshear signs education, criminal justice bills, and bill limiting no knock warrants...
Governor Beshear signs education, criminal justice bills, and bill limiting no knock warrants
World of Jesus
‘We are bringing history to life’: The APP hosts exhibit focused on the time period of Jesus